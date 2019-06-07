The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame will have its annual Home on the Range celebration Saturday.
The Texas Top Guns will demonstrate skills Rangers needed to survive on the 1870s Texas frontier and as early law enforcement officers. Demonstrations will include chuck wagon cooking, branding, roping, leather working and rope making.
Texas Top Guns activities include roping, discussion of tools and weapons and cooking biscuits from the chuck wagon.
A Texas Ranger Talk at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. will feature Texas Ranger Maj. Corey Lain, who will discuss current training and responsibilities, law enforcement in the 21st century, and answer questions.
Art show entries
The third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit will run from Aug. 28 to Sept. 28 at the Waco Winery Tasting Room, 708 Austin Ave.
Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter. Any media may be used, and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections, and solutions.
The top prize is $1,000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit friendsofpeace.org.
Dr Pepper Chia Pets
The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute will have a Pop-Up Saturday event for all paid guests from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the museum courtyard.
The activity will involve creating Chia Pets with previously used soda bottles.
West quilt exhibit
The History of West Museum will host an exhibition of vintage hand-quilted quilts from the West area Saturday through July 20.
The museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Stilwell pancakes
Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive behind Target, will have its 32nd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The cost is $6 per person.