The city of Waco will host a come and go public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Provident Heights Elementary School Cafeteria, 2415 Bosque Blvd. to receive public comments and show conceptual drawings for the planned new Fire Station No. 6, Fire Administration offices and Community Meeting Room to be located on the former 25th Street Theatre property at 25th and Grim Avenue.
The design architects and fire chief will give a brief presentation at 6 p.m., and residents can ask questions and provide input throughout the meeting.
MCC teacher session
McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will have an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.
The Alternative Teacher Certification program is for people with a bachelor’s degree who would like to become certified teachers in Texas. Upon successful completion of the program and state-mandated certification exams, graduates are certified to teach in Texas schools.
The program is accredited by the Texas Education Agency.
For more information, contact Kristi Patton at 299-8067 or kpatton@mclennan.edu.
Singing seniors
The Baylor Singing Seniors will host an informal reading session at 9 a.m. Monday in the Choir Suite at First Woodway Baptist Church, 101 Ritchie Road.
Membership in the Singing Seniors is open to all senior adults. The suggested age is 55 and above. No musical training or audition is required.
Homespun quilters
The Homespun Quilters Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Lakewood Christian Church, 6509 Bosque Blvd.
The agenda includes items for the fall quilt show.
Waco Rotary Club
Gary Mortenson, dean of the school of music at Baylor University, will be the featured speaker for the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Arboretum concert
Elephants Band will perform from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The concert is part of the free Midsummer Nights Concert series.