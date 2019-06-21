A Juneteenth celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the open field behind Second Missionary Baptist Church, just off Dallas Street at Herring Avenue.
For more information, call 985-856-0496.
Domino tournament
The Robinson Area Lions Club will have domino and 42 tournaments from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Robinson Junior High Cafetorium, 410 W. Lyndale Drive.
Registration is $20 per person and $30 per couple. No 42 registration after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
To register, call Linda Vaughn at 315-1871 or Mike Sanders at 715-3922, or email robinsonarealionsclub@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at Rocket Cafe and from Mike at Gentry Real Estate in Robinson.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. A youth storytelling workshop will follow at 1 p.m.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Genealogy workshop
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a genealogy workshop for beginning researchers from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call the library’s genealogy center at 750-5945.
Climate art exhibit
The third annual Climate Change Art Exhibit will run from Aug. 28 until Sept. 28, at the Waco Winery.
Sponsored by the Waco Friends of Peace/Climate, all professional and amateur artists of all ages are invited to enter. Any media may be used, and the entries should portray some aspect of anthropogenic climate change, including the science, impacts, future projections and solutions.
The top prize is $1000. For complete instructions and the entry form, visit www.friendsofpeace.org.
St. Joseph picnic
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 9656 Elk Road in Elk, will have its annual picnic Sunday.
Barbecue brisket and sausage dinners will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A live auction will start at 1 p.m. There will will be children’s games, bingo, a raffle, a country store with home craft items and more.
MCC blood drive
McLennan Community College will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at 1400 College Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information, call Claudette Jackson at 299-8465.