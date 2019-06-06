Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Drive, will host a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 4 p.m. on Flag Day, June 14.
The ceremony will include the singing of the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance, playing of “Taps” and the folding of an American flag. That one folded flag will be representative of all the flags to be retired at the ceremony that follows.
The funeral home is a collection location for such designated flags.
For more information, call Brent Shehorn at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 752-5900.
Mosheim fundraiser
The Mosheim community center will host a fundraiser in the newly renovated building from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with a brisket dinner with all the trimmings.
The cost for the meal is $10, $6 for children under 12.
Ancestor workshop
A workshop for discovering African American ancestors will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Presentations by Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak will explain how to use U.S. Census and online Freedmen Bureau records to trace ancestors.
Downsville VFD BBQ
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 7701 S. Third St., three miles outside Loop 340.
Plates are $10 each. All proceeds go toward the department’s upkeep and new equipment.
For more information, call 722-7052.
West quilt expo
The History of West Museum will host an exhibition of vintage hand-quilted quilts from the West area Saturday through July 20.
The museum, at 112 E. Oak St. in West, is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Calligraphy guild
Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.
Kim Lamberth will demonstrate ways to use skills and tools to create a journal telling a personal story. For more information, call 848-4165.
Stilwell pancakes
Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive behind Target, will have its 32nd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The cost is $6 per person.