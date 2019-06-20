The Robinson Area Lions Club will have domino and 42 tournaments from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Robinson Junior High Cafetorium, 410 W. Lyndale Drive.
Registration is $20 per person and $30 per couple. No 42 registration after 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
To register, call Linda Vaughn at 315-1871 or Mike Sanders at 715-3922, or email robinsonarealionsclub@gmail.com. Registration forms are available at Rocket Cafe and from Mike at Gentry Real Estate in Robinson.
Amputee golf tournament
The Central Texas Amputee Golf Tournament is Friday through Sunday at Twin Rivers Golf Course, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.
Entry fee is $75.
For tournament information, call 447-0258.
Free HIV tests
As part of National HIV Testing Day, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, will offer free rapid HIV tests from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Gift cards will be distributed to all who test, while supplies last. For more information, call 750-5499.
Celebrate Health
Mission Waco’s annual Celebrate Health event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Jubilee Food Market, 1505 N. 15th St.
There will be 22 local health and community organizations providing free health-related services for under-resourced residents.
Storytelling Guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at The Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. A youth storytelling workshop will follow at 1 p.m.
For more information, call 717-1763.
Genealogy workshop
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will present a genealogy workshop for beginning researchers from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
For more information, call the library’s genealogy center at 750-5945.
Juneteenth celebration
A Juneteenth celebration is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the open field behind Second Missionary Baptist Church, just off Dallas Street at Herring Avenue.
For more information, call 985-856-0496.
H-E-B blood drive
H-E-B Challenge is coming to the Waco area. The first blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1821 S. Valley Mills Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or an appointment, call 757-3344.