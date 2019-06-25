Texas Heat Wave Band will perform from 8 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd. in Woodway.
The concert is part of the free Midsummer Nights Concert series.
MCC alumni
The McLennan Community College Highlander Alumni & Friends Association will have its 12th annual reunion from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on the patio at Don Carlos Mexican Restaurant in Central Texas Marketplace.
“Picnic on the Patio” includes free appetizers, extended drink specials, a T-shirt and a window decal. The free event is open to anyone who attended MCC, but online registration is required at alwaysahighlander.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Neyra Bazaldua at alumni@mclennan.edu or 299-8481.
RiverSounds finale
RiverSounds, the free concert series sponsored by McLennan Community College, will conclude Thursday with a concert by Little Joe y La Familia. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the concert will start at 8.
The concert is scheduled to return to the Bosque River Stage on campus after flooding forced relocation of previous concerts.
For more information, call 299-8283.
Read more about the show in Thursday’s Trib.
Water report
The city of Waco’s newly released 2018 Water Quality Report is now available at City Hall, the water office at 425 Franklin Ave. and the Waco-McLennan County Library. Water customers may request a printed copy of the report by calling 299-2489.
The report is published annually and is available to all customers. The report lists any contaminants and disinfectants found in the drinking water for the 2018 year.
Blood drive
The fourth H-E-B Challenge blood drive will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at 9100 Woodway Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or an appointment, call 751-0239.
Clifton fish fry
The Clifton Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fish fry, hosted by The Hermann Sons Life insurance company, will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Womack Hall, 1145 County Road 3405 in Clifton.
Plates are $12 each. Look for the signs on CR 3405 to Womack Hall.
For more information, call Lynne Dahl at 855-4732.