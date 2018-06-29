The Waco chapter of Jack and Jill of America Inc. is sponsoring a Glow Party from 7 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium.
Attendees should wear neon or glow attire to the event, which will include appetizers, cocktails and music.
Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas and the Jack and Jill Foundation.
Tickets are $25. For more information, call 652-6972.
Champions Day at Hawaiian Falls
Hawaiian Falls will host a Champions Day on Saturday for individuals with special needs. The champions, children or adults with special needs, get in free. Companion tickets for family members or caregivers are $10 for up to four people per champion.
Special needs individuals and their families will have exclusive access and use of the park from 8:30 to 10 a.m., then the park will open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission for champions and caregivers includes all-day access.
Richfield class of ’83
Richfield High School’s class of 1983 will hold its 35th reunion Saturday at the Cameron Park Clubhouse.
Lunch will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a dinner and dance will be from 7 to 11 p.m.
For more information, contact Peggy Parks Rush at 848-8145 or peggyrush21@yahoo.com.
City employee golf
The City of Waco Employee Scholarship Golf Tournament will start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Entry is $275 per four person team or $75 per player. All proceeds benefit the city of Waco employee scholarship fund.
For more information or to enter, call Earl Stinnett at 750-8018.
Diabetes walk
The Waco Community Walk to Stomp Out Diabetes will be Saturday at Brazos Park East.
For more information, email fanniecmadison@gmail.com or visit www.diabetes.org/wacowalk.
Odds family reunion
The Odds family reunion will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 30 at the Kosse Community Center.
Lunch will be at noon, and participants are asked to bring a covered dish item.
For more information, call Bobbie Erskine Muhlinghause at 385-6338.