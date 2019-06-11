McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will have an information session from 6 to 7 p.m. June 19 in Room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.

The Alternative Teacher Certification program is for people with a bachelor’s degree who would like to become certified teachers in Texas. Upon successful completion of the program and state-mandated certification exams, graduates are certified to teach in Texas schools.

The program is accredited by the Texas Education Agency.

For more information, contact Kristi Patton at 299-8067 or kpatton@mclennan.edu.

Texas Exes happy hour

Texas Exes-Waco Chapter will have a business networking and happy hour event from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Hightop at the Waco Hippodrome, 724 Austin Ave.

For more information, call 832-687-7798.

Transportation plan presentation

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will host a public presentation by Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Director Chris Evilia at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Evilia will discuss “Connections 2045: The Waco Metropolitan Transportation Plan” and the 2019-22 Transportation Improvement Program.

STEM camp

Education Service Center Region 12 is sponsoring STEM in Action Camp: Computer Sciences from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 24-27 at the Baylor Research and Innovation Collaborative, 100 Research Parkway.

Students who have completed grades 5-8 will work on challenges including creating mazes and candy dispensers as well as exploring robotics. No prior computer programming experience is needed.

Cost is $150 per student.

For more information, call 297-1130.

Watercolor society

Guest artist Becky Witherspoon will give her perspective on the world of art during the Central Texas Watercolor Society’s monthly meeting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

For more information, call 471 5955.

