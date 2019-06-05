Stilwell Retirement Residence will host its 32nd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, coffee and juice. The cost is $6 per person.
Stilwell Retirement Residence is located at 5400 Laurel Lake, behind the Target Greatland store in Waco.
All the money raised goes to Stilwell’s activity fund, which provides extras for those that live at Stilwell and supports many in-house projects. Stilwell Retirement Residence is the only retirement facility for educators in the state of Texas.
World of Wine
Lake Brazos Rotary Club will have its inaugural World of Wine events Friday and Saturday at Olive Branch, 215 S. Second St., to raise money for Talitha Koum Institute.
Events include a VIP dinner from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and a wine tasting from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. VIP dinner tickets are $175. Wine tasting tickets are $35.
For more details, email Michelle_Holland @baylor.edu.
Ancestor workshop
A workshop for discovering African-American ancestors will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.
Presentations by Bill Buckner and Hannah Kubacak will explain how to use U.S. Census and online Freedmen Bureau records to trace ancestors.
Dr Pepper pop-up
All paid guests of the Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute Saturday will be treated to a special pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Visitors will be able to create a personal chia pet with previously-used soda bottles.
The event will take place in the courtyard of the museum.
Downsville VFD BBQ
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its annual barbecue Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., at 7701 South Third Street, three miles outside Loop 340.
Plates are $10 each. All proceeds go toward the department’s upkeep and new equipment.
Call 722-7052 for more information.
Blood drive
Ascension Providence is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at 6901 Medical Parkway in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Robin Mitchell at 751-4805.