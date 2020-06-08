Historic Waco Foundation presents its annual Attic Treasures sale June 12-13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags.
Confederate vets
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppas Rollo’s Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills.
Dinner is at 6:30, followed by guest speakers Koby and Ann Westbrook, who will speak on the VMI cadets at New Market.
For more information, 717-1186.
No Chilton reunion
The bi-annual Chilton Ex-Students Reunion, scheduled for June 13, has been canceled due to concerns for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The associations board made the decision out of caution for the health and well-being of all wishing to attend.
Community centers
Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers will reopen to the public on June 15 with social distancing measures in place.
The centers will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Access to certain areas of the centers, along with the availability of community classes and meetings, may be limited as health protocols from the Department of State Health Services remain in place.
The locker rooms and game rooms will remain closed until further notice.
The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.
Riesel fair
Riesel Lions Club presents the Riesel Fair and BBQ Cook-off June 20, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick.
The day begins with a “straight” domino tournament at 9 a.m., as well as a post-coronavirus egg hunt.
Other activities include kids’ activities, live entertainment by Joel Wood, a cornhole tournament beginning at 2 p.m. and the barbecue cook-off.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The Riesel Fair parade is at 6:30 p.m. Friday, with lineup at the Urbantke Gym parking lot.
Call 290-0622 for more information.
