Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child, ages 1-18, is open through Aug. 12.

Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday, with the exception of Friday, July 3.

A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday Breakfast serving times are the same as lunch serving times unless otherwise noted. Also, throughout June, Waco ISD will provide a snack and supper each day as well as a snack and supper for Saturday and Sunday, handed out on Fridays. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.

School sitesBells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.

Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.

Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane

Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave.

J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St., curbside service also available

Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane

Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave.

West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th St.

Tennyson Middle School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Drive

University High School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road

North Waco Elementary Challenge Academy, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2015 Alexander Ave., curbside service also available

Community sitesColumbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m.-noon, 1300 Columbus Ave., no breakfast service

Eagle Christian Academy, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-Noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.

Thurman E. Dorsey EOAC Headstart, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Ave.

Latimer EOAC Headstart, June 15-Aug. 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.

First Baptist Church, 7:45-8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.

Waco Family YMCA, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-noon, 6800 Harvey Drive

Mobile sitesBarron’s Branch Apartments, 11-11:20 a.m., 817 Colcord Ave.

Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m.–noon, 1000 Delano St.

Trendwood Apartments, 12:10-12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Circle

Calvary Baptist, 12:20-12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.

Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a.m.–12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.

South Terrace, 11-11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Circle

