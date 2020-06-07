Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child, ages 1-18, is open through Aug. 12.
Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday, with the exception of Friday, July 3.
A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday Breakfast serving times are the same as lunch serving times unless otherwise noted. Also, throughout June, Waco ISD will provide a snack and supper each day as well as a snack and supper for Saturday and Sunday, handed out on Fridays. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.
School sitesBells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.
Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.
Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane
Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave.
J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St., curbside service also available
Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane
Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave.
West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th St.
Tennyson Middle School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Drive
University High School, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road
North Waco Elementary Challenge Academy, 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 2015 Alexander Ave., curbside service also available
Community sitesColumbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m.-noon, 1300 Columbus Ave., no breakfast service
Eagle Christian Academy, 7:45 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-Noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.
Thurman E. Dorsey EOAC Headstart, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Ave.
Latimer EOAC Headstart, June 15-Aug. 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.
First Baptist Church, 7:45-8:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.
Waco Family YMCA, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-noon, 6800 Harvey Drive
Mobile sitesBarron’s Branch Apartments, 11-11:20 a.m., 817 Colcord Ave.
Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m.–noon, 1000 Delano St.
Trendwood Apartments, 12:10-12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Circle
Calvary Baptist, 12:20-12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.
Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a.m.–12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.
South Terrace, 11-11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Circle
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.