Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers will reopen to the public June 15 with social distancing measures in place.
The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Access to certain areas of the centers, along with the availability of community classes and meetings, may be limited as health protocols from the Department of State Health Services remain in place.
The locker rooms and game rooms will remain closed until further notice.
The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.
Libraries open
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will reopen June 15 with limited hours, limited services and social distancing guidelines in place. After the reopening, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials are encouraging a “grab and go” approach to browsing the shelves and checking out books, and the outside book drops should continue to be used for returns.
Conference, meeting and study rooms will remain closed, and all library programs and outside meetings have been canceled, in addition to other measures. Computers will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and each person’s computer use will be limited to one hour per day, with advanced registration required.
Recycling center
City of Waco Cobbs Convenience Center, 2021 N. 44th St., accepts plastic bottles, aluminum and other metal, cardboard, paper, corrugated box material, and glass bottles and jars for recycling from anyone from anywhere, including those living outside the city of Waco.
The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 299-2612.
NAACP scholarships
The Waco NAACP scholarships deadline has been extended to July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. To apply for the chapter’s scholarship, students must plan to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
