The Wild Game Dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels will run from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 1 at the ranch of Ambassador Lyndon and Kay Olson.
The event serves up exotic and wild game food options, and money raised will go toward whittling down the waitlist for people needing to be served by Meals on Wheels Waco.
MCC graduation
McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, which is now available.
The video recognizes more than 650 students completing degree and certificate programs. To view the celebratory video, the commencement program and more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/graduation2020.
Libraries open
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will reopen June 15 with limited hours, limited services and social distancing guidelines in place. After the reopening, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials are encouraging a “grab and go” approach to browsing the shelves and checking out books, and the outside book drops should continue to be used for returns.
Conference, meeting and study rooms will remain closed, and all library programs and outside meetings have been canceled, in addition to other measures. Computers will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and each person’s computer use will be limited to one hour per day, with advanced registration required.
Recycling center
City of Waco Cobbs Convenience Center accepts plastic bottles, aluminum and other metal, cardboard, paper, corrugated box material, and glass bottles and jars for recycling from anyone from anywhere, including those living outside the city of Waco.
Cobbs Convenience Center is located at 2021 N. 44th St. near Waco High School and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 299-2612.
