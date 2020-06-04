The 33rd annual Stilwell Pancake Breakfast will be Oct. 10 at the Stilwell Retirement Residence, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive. The date was postponed a second time because of concerns over the COVID-19.
All money raised will to to the Stilwell Activity Fund, which provides extras for Stilwell residents and supports in-house projects.
Libraries open
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations will reopen June 15 with limited hours, limited services and social distancing guidelines in place. After the reopening, hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials are encouraging a “grab and go” approach to browsing the shelves and checking out books, and the outside book drops should continue to be used for returns.
Conference, meeting and study rooms will remain closed, and all library programs and outside meetings have been canceled, in addition to other measures. Computers will be spaced at least 6 feet apart, and each person’s computer use will be limited to one hour per day, with advanced registration required.
Curbside pickup will continue from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at all four locations. To reserve books and for further instructions, go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-library.
Republican Women meeting
McLennan County Republican Women will have a virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85189459449.
Guest speaker Gordon G. Chang will give a presentation titled, “Corona China: Disease and Decoupling.”
For more information, call 717-5926.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12-13 at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale will feature furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County facing eviction may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
