Waco Links Fellowship meets at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Uncle Dan’s BBQ, 1001 Lake Air Drive.
Special guest is Art Stricklin, of Dallas, longtime Texas golf writer, author, and travel expert.
All golfers and supporters are invited to this devotional meeting and are reminded to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Email benhagins@hot.rr.com for more information.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution takes place from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. A distribution for Bell County residents is Saturday, July 18 at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk and one protein box weighing between 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
The food bank needs volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering should visitcentraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. To sign up for this role, email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org.
First Friday
The Dr Pepper Museum hosts its July First Friday event July 3, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 300 S. Fifth St.
The gift shop and soda fountain are open late.
Early trash pickup
City of Waco offices will be closed on Friday, in observance of Independence Day.
Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be open during normal business hours on Friday but will be closed on Saturday.
Friday’s trash will be picked up early on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches on Friday and will reopen on Monday, July 6.
Waco Transit offices will also be closed on Friday. Waco Transit buses will run as scheduled on Friday, but will only run Medicaid trips.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Park will be open on Saturday.
