Central Texas Food Bank is conducting an emergency food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
At these special drive-through food distributions, attendees will receive (actual contents may vary depending on availability) one box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, one protein box weighing 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products.
To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Please make appropriate space in your trunk or hatch before arriving at the event. We also ask that you attend this event only if you are facing true food insecurity since our resources are stretched to the limit.
The food bank is also in need of volunteers to assist with these events. Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions should visit the food bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation presents its annual Attic Treasures sale June 12-13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 4328 W. Waco Drive.
The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Rental assistance
Tenants in McLennan County may contact The Salvation Army regarding emergency rental assistance programs for those facing eviction. Landlords may also refer tenants. Upon completed application and approval, rental payments are made directly to landlords.
Curbside library
All four Waco-McLennan County Library locations offer curbside pickup from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The libraries remain closed until further notice.
Go to www.waco-texas.com/cms-library and reserve books. Choose where to pick the books up. Call your selected pick-up location when prompted by text or email.
• Central: 254-750-5943
• East Waco: 254-750-8620
• South Waco: 254-750-8621
• West Waco: 254-750-3695
Drive to your pickup location and call the location at the numbers listed above. Have your library card read, and stay in your car. Books will be brought to the car.
Return book drop boxes remain open.
