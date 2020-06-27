The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those in McLennan and Bell Counties who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A drive-thru distribution in McLennan County will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road. A drive-thru distribution for Bell County residents will follow on July 18 at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Attendees will receive a box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk and a protein box weighing between 8 and 20 pounds with chicken or pork products.
Anyone interested in volunteering should visit centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up. Volunteers proficient in Spanish are also needed for client intake. To apply, email volunteer@centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Offices closed Friday
City of Waco offices will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.
The Cobbs Recycling Center and the landfill will be open during normal business hours Friday but will be closed Saturday.
Friday’s trash will be picked up early, on Wednesday.
The Waco-McLennan County Library system will close all branches Friday and will reopen Monday, July 6.
The Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and the Waco Mammoth National Monument will be open Saturday.
West fireworks
The West Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.
Organizers ask that attendees adhere to COVID-19 precautions. There will be food, and the fireworks show will start at dusk.
NAACP scholarships
The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline is July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. To apply for the scholarship, students must plan to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.