The city of Waco implemented changes to its brush pick-up policy. Residents are allowed one brush pile pickup approximately twice a month with their green carts on green weeks, limited to one brush pile per pickup day.
The brush pile can be no larger than 4 feet-by-4 feet-by-4 feet, with no limbs larger than 3 inches in diameter.
Up to 20 paper yard-waste bags can also be placed at the curb with a brush pile if needed. Brush should not be placed over a water meter or in the street.
Brush at curbside should only include brush generated by residents at that address.
Puzzle exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will hold a jigsaw puzzle swap meet from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday near the main pavilion at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The materials will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
TriWaco postponed
The 2020 TriWaco race, scheduled for July 12, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Race organizers said they are actively working to reschedule, and that all registered athletes will receive an email with additional details, registration options and new dates as soon as they are available.
When a new date is schedule, pandemic precautions will be observed.
Suspended testing
Premier ER is suspending all COVID-19 testing until further notice because of significant supply shortages in the state.
CPL, a primary resource for the state’s testing demands, has also suspended all COVID-19 tests, excluding for hospitalized patients, health care workers and to meet pre-op surgical requirements.
