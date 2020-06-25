The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will hold a jigsaw puzzle swap meet from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday near the main pavilion at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive. Exchange members will swap puzzles from the exchange library and have non-library puzzles for the general public to swap.
Anyone with puzzles they would like to donate to this swap meet is welcome, and whatever is left will be added to the exchange national library. Information on joining the puzzle exchange will be available.
Face coverings and social distancing are recommended. All puzzle boxes should be disinfected before bringing them to the swap meet.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
Easter service
Church Under the Bridge will have its Easter and Baptism Service at 11 a.m. July 5 at Camp Hope, near McGregor.
Because COVID-19 virus guidelines did not allow for normal Easter worship to be held, this service will replace it. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 235-7818.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The materials will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Wash ‘N Roll
The second annual Raising Wheels Wash ‘N Roll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8, at Hope and Believe Therapy Clinic, 4900 Sanger Ave.
The free community event will feature the wheelchairs of children in Central Texas getting washed and cleaned, while parents can get a neck massage.
Available spots are limited. To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for Raising Wheels Wash ‘N Roll.
