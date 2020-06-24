Church Under the Bridge will have its Easter and Baptism Service at 11 a.m. July 5 at Camp Hope, near McGregor.
Because COVID-19 virus guidelines did not allow for normal Easter worship to be held, this service will replace it. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, call 235-7818.
Landfill delays
Vehicle traffic entering the city of Waco landfill is experiencing longer wait times this week because of weather conditions in combination with unexpected equipment repair.
Staff members are working on emergency repairs while getting customers into the site as safely and quickly as possible. Anyone planning to go to the landfill should have an ample amount of time to make it through.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The materials will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Water donations
The Salvation Army gives out water with every takeout meal, distributing 150 meals per day, and gives out more water on hot-weather days.
Donations of water are needed and can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.
Von Otto fundraiser
A fundraiser is planned for local airbrush artist Von Otto from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 at Riesel ISD, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.
Otto has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer. The fundraiser will feature the inaugural Von O’Rama Car Show to help raise money for Otto’s medical bills. Otto is a world-renowned airbrush artist who has done artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on a vehicle or motorcycle is asked to join the show, which is open to all.
There will also be a live auction and raffle drawings.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
