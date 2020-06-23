Vehicle traffic entering the city of Waco landfill is experiencing longer wait times this week because of weather conditions in combination with unexpected equipment repair.
Staff members are working on emergency repairs while getting customers into the site as safely and quickly as possible. Anyone planning to go to the landfill should have an ample amount of time to make it through.
MCC mask mandate
Because of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Waco area, McLennan Community College is requiring face coverings on campus.
Accepted face coverings include homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas, handkerchiefs and face shields, and they must be worn over the nose and mouth. Coverings must be worn in common campus areas, including classrooms, lobbies, lounges, dining halls, hallways, elevators, and common area bathrooms when in close proximity to others.
Face coverings must be worn in the presence of others and in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain, and they still are encouraged when practicing social distancing.
Employees, contractors and visitors who cannot wear a face covering for medical or other reasons should contact human resources, and students who say the same should contact the accommodations office.
For more information about MCC’s COVID-19 response, visit mclennan.edu/covid. Questions may be directed to covid19@mclennan.edu.
Styrofoam recycling
The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The materials will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Styrofoam should be cleaned, and small pieces should be placed in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
