The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The material will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
NAACP scholarship
The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline is July 1.
Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. To apply for the Phi Delta Kappa chapter scholarship, students must plan to pursue a degree in the field of education.
For more information, call 744-5800.
GOP women
McLennan County Republican Women will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 14 at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost is $25.
The speaker will be Nick Adams, a conservative political commentator, founder of Foundation for Freedom and author of "Trump and Churchill, Defenders of Western Civilization."
For more information, call 717-5926.
Puzzle exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will hold a jigsaw puzzle swap meet from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday near the main pavilion at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive. Exchange members will swap puzzles from the exchange library and have non-library puzzles for the general public to swap.
Anyone with puzzles they would like to donate to this swap meet is welcome, and whatever is left will be added to the exchange national library. Information on joining the puzzle exchange will be available.
Face coverings and social distancing are recommended. All puzzle boxes should be disinfected before bringing them to the swap meet.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
