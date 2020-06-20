The West Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July fireworks show at 7 p.m. July 4 at Knights of Columbus Hall, 2547 Jerry Mashek Drive, in West.

Organizers ask that attendees adhere to COVID-19 precautions. There will be food, and the fireworks show will start at dusk.

First Friday

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will host a July First Friday event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 3.

The gift shop and soda fountain will be open late.

Styrofoam recycling

The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.

Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The material will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Historic homes

Historic Waco Foundation has reopened two of its historic homes, East Terrace at 100 Mill St. and Earle-Napier-Kinnard at 814 S. Fourth St.

Admission is $5 each, and the new hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

McCulloch will remain closed until further notice.

Guests are asked to wear a face mask, and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless the group is a family group.

NAACP scholarship

The Waco NAACP Scholarships deadline is July 1.

Applicants may apply for a two-year college scholarship, four-year college scholarship or continuing education scholarship. The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., Gamma Upsilon Chapter, has also updated its scholarship deadline to July 1. To apply for the Phi Delta Kappa chapter scholarship, students must plan to pursue a degree in the field of education.

For more information, call 744-5800.

Golf tournament

Special Olympics Texas will host the annual Greater Bohemian Golf Tournament Aug. 1 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

Anyone interested in playing in the four-person scramble or wanting more information can contact the Special Olympics area office at 230-4824 or email tsmith@sotx.org.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments