A fundraiser is planned for local airbrush artist Von Otto from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 at Riesel ISD, 600 E. Frederick St. in Riesel.
Otto has been diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer. The fundraiser will feature the inaugural Von O’Rama car show to help raise money for Otto’s medical bills. Otto is a world-renowned airbrush artist who has done artwork for the late Evel Knievel, Ed “Big Daddy” Roth and many more. Anyone who has a piece of Von Otto artwork on their vehicle or motorcycle is asked to join the show, which is open to all.
There will also be a live auction and raffle drawings.
For more information, call or text 498-2020.
Parade on TV
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup is at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
The city cable channel will carry the parade live, starting about 10:15 a.m. The parade can be seen on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 10 or 810, and online at wccc.tv.
Riesel Fair
The Riesel Lions Club will put on the Riesel Fair and BBQ Cook-off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick St.
The day will start with a “straight” domino tournament and an egg hunt at 9 a.m. There will also be children’s activities, live entertainment by Joel Wood, a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. and the barbecue cook-off.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 290-0622.
Wash ‘N Roll
The second annual Raising Wheels Wash ‘N Roll will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 8, at Hope and Believe Therapy Clinic, 4900 Sanger Ave.
The free community event features the wheelchairs of children in Central Texas getting washed and cleaned, while parents can get a neck massage.
Available spots are limited. To register, visit eventbrite.com and search for Raising Wheels Wash ‘N Roll.
