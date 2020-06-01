Waco ISD’s Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch to any child ages 1-18 years old, is open June 1 through August 12.
Waco ISD’s sites will be open Monday through Friday, with the exception of Friday, July 3.
A breakfast and lunch will also be given out on Fridays for Saturday and Sunday. Also, throughout June, Waco ISD will provide a snack and supper each day as well as a snack and supper for Saturday and Sunday which will be handed out on Fridays. Meals will not be served before or after the scheduled serving times, and mealtimes and dates are subject to change.
School sites
- Bells Hill Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2100 Ross Ave.
- Cedar Ridge Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2115 Meridian Ave.
- Crestview Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 2104 Gurley Lane
- Dean Highland Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3300 Maple Ave.
- J.H. Hines Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 301 Garrison St. (also curbside service)
- Kendrick Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 1801 Kendrick Lane
- Mountainview Elementary, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5901 Bishop Ave
- West Avenue Elementary, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 1101 N. 15th Street
- Tennyson Middle School 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 6100 Tennyson Drive
- University High School (students here the 4th) 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3201 S. New Road
- Challenge Academy (North Waco Elementary) 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Also Curbside Service 2015 Alexander Ave.
Community Sites
- Columbus Avenue Activity Center, 11:15 a.m. to Noon, 1300 Columbus Ave. (No breakfast)
- Eagle Christian Academy 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 6125 Bosque Blvd.
- EOAC Headstart (Thurman E. Dorsey), 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3221 Speight Ave.
- EOAC Headstart (Latimer), June 15to August 12, 7:30-8:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 3510 Latimer St.
- First Baptist Church, 7:45 to 8:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 500 Webster Ave.
- Waco Family YMCA, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 6800 Harvey Drive
Mobile Sites
- Barron’s Branch Apartments, 11 to 11:20 a.m. 817 Colcord Ave.
- Estella Maxey Community, 11:30 a.m. to noon. 1000 Delano St.
- Trendwood Apartments, 12:10 to 12:35 p.m., 1700 Dallas Circle
- Calvary Baptist, 12:20 to 12:50 p.m., 1001 N. 18th St.
- Kate Ross Apartments, 11:40 a. m. to 12:10 p.m., 917 S. 11th St.
- South Terrace, 11 to 11:30 a.m., 100 Lyndon Circle
