The Salvation Army gives out water with every take-out meal, distributing 150 meals per day, and gives out more water on hot-weather days.
Donations of water are needed and can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.
Juneteenth event
There will be a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event is designed as a celebration to bring people of color to network, shop and support black-owned businesses. A variety of businesses will show off their inventory or services.
Face masks are recommended, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Parade on TV
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup is at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
COVID-19 restrictions for the parade will be in place, including occupancy limits in motor vehicle entries.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join. Sponsorships and entry registration are available at centexchamber.com/events. Online registration is highly encouraged.
The city cable channel will carry the parade live, starting about 10:15 a.m. The parade can be seen on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 10 or 810, and online at wccc.tv.
Riesel Fair
The Riesel Lions Club will put on the Riesel Fair and BBQ Cook-off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick St.
The day will start with a “straight” domino tournament and an egg hunt at 9 a.m. There will also be children’s activities, live entertainment by Joel Wood, a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. and the barbecue cook-off.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 290-0622.
