There will be a Juneteenth celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Friday at the Bledsoe-Miller Recreation Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
The event is designed as a celebration to bring people of color to network, shop and support black-owned businesses. A variety of businesses will show off their inventory or services.
Face masks are recommended and hand sanitizer will be available.
Blood drive
The Kiwanis Club of West will host a blood drive from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the West Library, 209 Tokio Road.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be available in the parking lot of the library.
Parade on TV
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup is at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
COVID-19 restrictions for the parade will be in place, including occupancy limits in motor vehicle entries.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join. Sponsorships and entry registration are at centexchamber.com/events. Online registration is highly encouraged.
The city cable channel will carry the parade live, starting about 10:15 a.m. The parade can be seen on Spectrum channel 10, Grande channel 10 or 810, and online at wccc.tv.
Puzzle exchange
The Jigsaw Puzzle Exchange will hold a jigsaw puzzle swap meet from noon to 1 p.m. June 27 near the main pavilion at Hewitt Park, 801 S. Hewitt Drive. Exchange members will swap puzzles from the exchange library and have non-library puzzles for the general public to swap.
Anyone with puzzles they would like to donate to this swap meet is welcome, and whatever is left will be added to the exchange national library. Information on joining the puzzle exchange will be available.
Face coverings and social distancing are recommended. All puzzle boxes should be disinfected before bringing them to the meet.
For more information, email Karen Smith at oldgirlscout@gmail.com.
