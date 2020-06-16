Historic Waco Foundation is reopening two of its historic homes at 10 a.m. Wednesday: East Terrace, 100 Mill St., and the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St.
Admission is $5 each, and the new hours are Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.
McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave., will remain closed until further notice.
Guests are asked to wear a face mask and no more than four people may tour the house at a time, unless it is a family group.
Weekly COVID-19 chat
Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and Dr. Mike Hardin, director of the Waco Family Medicine Residency Program, will host a virtual press conference Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
The conference will be telecast live on Spectrum Channel 10 and on Grande channel 810. It will also be carried live online at www. wccc.tv. A full Spanish translated version will air around 4:30 p.m.
McLennan County’s COVID-19 totals and response to the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed.
Juneteenth parade
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup will start at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
COVID-19 restrictions for the parade will be in place, including occupancy limits in motor vehicle entries.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join. Sponsorships and entry registration are available at centexchamber.com/events. Online registration is highly encouraged.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cen-Tex Minority Business Fund, a new lending program led by the chamber.
Council applications
The deadline to submit names to the Waco City Council to fill the unexpired City Council District 4 term is today at 5 p.m.
The council will interview qualified prospects at council meetings on June 23 and 30.
To submit names, contact the City of Waco secretary’s office at 750-5750.
