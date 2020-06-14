The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers will reopen to the public Monday with social distancing measures in place.
The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Access to certain areas of the centers, along with the availability of community classes and meetings, may be limited as health protocols from the Department of State Health Services remain in place. The locker rooms and game rooms will remain closed until further notice.
The Harrison and Sul Ross community centers will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.
Blood drive
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Joel Allison Auditorium.
A Carter BloodCare bus will also be available in the parking lot for donors.
Juneteenth parade
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup will start at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
COVID-19 restrictions for the parade will be in place, including occupancy limits in motor vehicle entries.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join. Sponsorships and entry registration are available at centexchamber.com/events. Online registration is highly encouraged.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cen-Tex Minority Business Fund, a new lending program led by the chamber.
