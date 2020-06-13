The Bledsoe-Miller, Dewey and South Waco community centers will reopen to the public Monday with social distancing measures in place.

The centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Access to certain areas of the centers, along with the availability of community classes and meetings, may be limited as health protocols from the Department of State Health Services remain in place. The locker rooms and game rooms will remain closed until further notice.

The Harrison Center and Sul Ross Center will remain closed to senior programming until further notice.

Blood drive

Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center will host a blood drive from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday in the Joel Allison Auditorium.

A Carter BloodCare bus will also be available in the parking lot for donors.

Water bill scam

The city of Waco Water Utility Services Department is warning of a scam being perpetrated by someone claiming to be from the city and attempting to collect payments for water service.

The scam involves individuals receiving a phone call from what appears to be the city of Waco Water Utility Services phone number. In each case, an unidentified individual claims to be from the city, claims water service will be disconnected and attempts to collect an immediate payment.

Customers suspicious about any communication from someone claiming to be from city of Waco Water Utility Services should stop and immediately call 299-2489 to verify the information.

Customers who have been the victim of water payment fraud should notify the Water Utility Services Department and report the fraud to the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

