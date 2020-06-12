The city of Waco Water Utility Services Department is warning of a scam being perpetrated by someone claiming to be from the city and attempting to collect payments for water service.

The scam involves individuals receiving a phone call from what appears to be the city of Waco Water Utility Services phone number. In each case, an unidentified individual claims to be from the city, claims water service will be disconnected and attempts to collect an immediate payment.

Customers suspicious about any communication from someone claiming to be from city of Waco Water Utility Services should stop and immediately call 299-2489 to verify the information.

Customers who have been the victim of water payment fraud should notify the Water Utility Services Department and report the fraud to the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation’s Attic Treasures sale will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4328 W. Waco Drive, next to the Mardel Christian & Education store.

The sale features furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor.

For more information, call 753-5166. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Water drive

The Salvation Army needs donations of water. It gives out water with every take-out meal, more than 150 per day, and gives out water on hot-weather days.

Donations can be dropped off at 4721 W. Waco Drive. Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome.

Cogdell tailgate

Cogdell United Methodist Church is hosting a tailgate meeting at 6 p.m. each Sunday in the church parking lot, 1201 W. Highway 6.

The meetings include music and a message from the pastor.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

