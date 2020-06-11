Historic Waco Foundation will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 4328 W. Waco Drive, next to the Mardel Christian & Education store.

The sale will feature furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A preview is available at the Historic Waco Foundation website.

For more information, call 753-5166. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags.

Food manager course

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education department will offer a professional food manager certification training course July 13 and 20 at the McLennan County Extension office, 4224 Cobbs Drive.

Cost is $125, which includes includes training, materials and a national food manager certification examination.

For more information or to register, call Colleen Foleen at 757-5180.

Space is limited, and the registration deadline is July 1.

Styrofoam recycling

Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.

Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Materials should be unloaded from the trunk and back seats.

Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Participants should clean Styrofoam and place small pieces in a bag.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Fastpitch tryouts

The Womens Fastpitch Softball Association will hold tryouts from 2 to 5 p.m. July 5 at the Lake Air Little League facilities off Cobbs Drive. Tryouts are for an adult fastpitch league new to Waco.

For more information, call 420-6595.

