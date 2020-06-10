The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Community Parade in Waco, which will start at 10 a.m. June 20 at the former Paul Quinn College campus, 1020 Elm Ave. Parade lineup will start at 8:30.
This year’s route will leave from the chamber office, turning right onto Garrison Street, then right on Taylor Street, right on Spring Street to Elm Avenue, crossing the Brazos River and finishing at Heritage Square.
COVID-19 restrictions for the parade will be in place, including occupancy limits within motor vehicle entries.
Local businesses and organizations are invited to join . Sponsorships and entry registration are online at centexchamber.com/events. Online registration is highly encouraged.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Cen-Tex Minority Business Fund, a new lending program led by the chamber .
Styrofoam recycling
Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a drive-thru Styrofoam recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon June 27 in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco drives.
Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. Materials should be unloaded from the trunk and back seats.
Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted. Packing peanuts cannot be accepted. Participants should clean Styrofoam and place small pieces in a bag.
For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.
Attic Treasures
Historic Waco Foundation will have its annual Attic Treasures sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 4328 W. Waco Drive, next to the Mardel Christian & Education store.
The sale will feature furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A preview is available at the Historic Waco Foundation website.
For more information, call 753-5166. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags.
