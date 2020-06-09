The Waco Friends of Peace/Climate will hold a Drive-Thru Styrofoam Recycling event, Saturday, June 27, from 9 a.m. until noon, in the parking lot in front of Ocean Buffet, at the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive.

Look for a truck with recycling signs on the side. Donors are asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles. The material will be unloaded from the trunk and back seats. Styrofoam cups and other food containers, in addition to larger blocks and molded pieces, will be accepted.

Peanuts can not be accepted. Please clean the Styrofoam and place small pieces in a bag.

Email anorthc@aol.com for more information.

Attic Treasures

Historic Waco Foundation presents its annual Attic Treasures sale June 12-13, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., at 4328 W. Waco Drive.

The sale features unique finds such as furniture, glassware, art, appliances and home decor. A complete preview is available on the Historic Waco Foundation website.

For more information, call 753-5166. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bags.

H-E-B blood drive

H-E-B, 1301 Wooded Acres Drive, is hosting a blood drive Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The drive will take place in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare Bus.

Blood drive

Coryell Health in Gatesville is hosting a blood drive Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The drive will take place in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare Bus.

Landmark books

Waco Landmark books are on sale. The 144-page hardback book features color photos of landmarks and structures throughout Waco and McLennan County taken this year by veteran Tribune-Herald photographers Rod Aydelotte and Jerry Larson.

The book is priced at $29.95, plus tax, and can be purchased at the Tribune-Herald office, 900 Franklin Ave. Orders can be placed online at WacoLandmarks.PictorialBook.com using a credit card, or at 757-5757.

