The Riesel Lions Club will put on the Riesel Fair and BBQ Cook-off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 20 at the Riesel Lions Club Fairgrounds, 1270 E. Frederick St.
The day will start with a “straight” domino tournament and an egg hunt at 9 a.m. There will also be children’s activities, live entertainment by Joel Wood, a cornhole tournament starting at 2 p.m. and the barbecue cook-off.
A Carter BloodCare bus will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, call 290-0622.
Porcelain Art Guild
Porcelain Art Guild of Waco will have an exhibition of its art form from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 27 at Hobby Lobby, 1200 Richland Drive.
The event will feature hand-painted china on display as well as demonstrations on how to paint, with artists on hand to answer questions.
For more information about the guild or the event, call 652-9708.
Food distribution
The Central Texas Food Bank will conduct an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
In the drive-thru distribution, attendees will receive a box of assorted produce, 1-2 gallons of milk, one protein box weighing 8-20 pounds containing chicken or pork products. Contents may vary depending on availability.
To adhere to social distancing requirements, pickup will only be available to those with vehicles. No walk-ups will be allowed. Attendees should make appropriate space in the vehicle’s trunk or hatch before arriving. The food bank’s resources are stretched to the limit, so attendance also should be limited to residents facing true food insecurity.
Anyone interested in volunteering to support the special distributions should visit the food bank’s website and click on “volunteer” to sign up.
MCC graduation
McLennan Community College is celebrating the accomplishments of its spring graduates with a virtual graduation celebration, which is now available.
The video recognizes more than 650 students completing degree and certificate programs. To view the celebratory video, the commencement program and more information, visit www.mclennan.edu/records/Commencement/graduation2020.
