On days that reach 100 degrees, The Salvation Army will open a cooling center at its Community Kitchen facility, 300 Webster Ave. Water, snacks and a place of respite will be available for anyone seeking salvation from the heat.
The center will close shortly at 4:30 p.m. as the kitchen prepares to reopen for dinner.
For more information, call 757-1641.
Lanes open Monday
The Texas Department of Transportation will move traffic Monday onto the newly completed main lanes of Loop 340, including the new overpass at Old Robinson Road. Traffic has been rerouted to the frontage roads.
This move is part of a project scheduled to wrap up this fall that includes the extension of frontage roads along Loop 340 from Interstate 35 to U.S. Highway 77 and the new Old Robinson Road overpass.
Motorists should still expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and temporary delays in the project area for the duration of the project.
Health district workshop
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a “Know Your Numbers” workshop from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the health district’s office, 225 W. Waco Drive.
Free screenings for blood pressure and glucose, plus free access to resources to help manage them will be available.
For more information, call 750-5490.
MOAC night out
Mothers of Autistic Children will have a mother’s night out from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Friday at Cheddar’s, 4208 Franklin Ave.
The event is free to the first five people who RSVP to 262-1567.
GriefShare group
GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will meet at 6 p.m. every Monday for 13 weeks, starting July 30, in the Chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The program will cover topics including “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” and “Grief & Your Relationships.” For more information, contact Pat at 772-5630 or stephenministry@fumcwaco.org.