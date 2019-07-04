The 16th Biennial A.J. Moore High School Reunion will run Friday through Sunday.
Alumni will celebrate the golden anniversaries of the classes of 1968 and 1969. Friday is “Denim and Diamond” night with a parade of classes from all years past, casino games, brunch and awards to elected alumni civic leaders. On Saturday, for “All White Unity Night,” alumni will celebrate with a banquet featuring Waco ISD interim Superintendent Hazel Rowe. Music and dancing will follow each night’s events.
Sunday morning will start with a worship service, and there will be a barbecue picnic in the afternoon.
All events will take place in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave. For more information, visit ajmoorealumni.com.
Mooreville barbecue
Mooreville’s United Methodist Church will have its annual barbecue from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 206 Farm-to-Market Road 2643.
Barbecue dinner plates are $12 each and are available for dine-in or carry out.
A live auction and silent auction will be held. For more information, call 883-7018.
The church is raising money to rebuild after being destroyed by fire Feb. 7.
House lectures
Historic Waco Foundation will start its House and Family Lecture Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The lectures are free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
The next two presentations in the series will be July 16 at the Earle-Napier-Kinnard House and July 23 at East Terrace.
To ask questions, call 753-5166.
Gardener call line
McLennan County Master Gardeners are available to answer gardening questions on the “Ask a Master Gardener Call Line.”
Call 757-5180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. On other days, callers can leave their names and callback numbers with questions on the recorded line, and a Master Gardener will return the call.
The call line will be available through Nov. 21.
Water quality report
The city of Waco’s newly released 2018 Water Quality Report is now available at City Hall, the water office at 425 Franklin Ave. and the Waco-McLennan County Library. Water customers may request a printed copy of the report by calling 299-2489.
The report is published annually and is available to all customers. The report lists any contaminants and disinfectants found in the drinking water for the 2018 year.