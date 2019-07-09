In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum hosts “Party Like It’s 1969” from 7-10 p.m. July 20.
The party, including 1969 themed costumes, will feature the museum’s newest exhibit, “Be the Astronaut,” plus mocktails, live music, and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. Call 710-7981 for more information.
Watercolor society
Marta Stafford will be guest speaker for the monthly meeting of the Central Texas Watercolor Society on Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Stafford is the owner of Stafford Fine Art Gallery in Marble Falls and will speak about the gallery owner’s perspective. Other topics will include pricing, commissions, framing and the art market of Texas.
For further information, call 471-5955.
Texas Exes
The Texas Exes Waco Chapter hosts a business networking and happy hour gathering Thursday at Hotel Indigo’s Brazos Bar and Bistro, 211 Clay Ave., from 6-7 p.m.
For more information, call 832-687-7798.
Service of prayers
Unity Spiritual Center of Waco is hosting a service of prayers Thursday at noon. The half-hour service will include music and moments of silence.
The center is located at 400 S. First St. in Hewitt.
40-year reunion
The Jefferson-Moore High School 40-year reunion is from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at George’s Too, 1925 Speight Ave.
Tickets cost $35 per person. For more information, call 722-8783.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum hosts a pop-up event, “The Sweet Sounds of Soda,” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 300 S. Fifth St.
Guests will be allowed to create their own musical instrument using recycled soda containers.
The event is free with museum admission, which is $10 for adults, $8 seniors or military, $6 students or children (ages 4 and under free).
For more information, call 757-1025.
Veterans breakfast
St. Luke AME Church hosts a veterans breakfast Saturday from 9-11 a.m. Free breakfast will be served to veterans and their dependents.
St. Luke AME is located at 117 E. Church St. in East Waco.