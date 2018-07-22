The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Celebration of Cultures event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
Dinner will provided by the CRRC board, and donations will be accepted. The program includes music and dance from Mexican, Persian, Filipino and African-American cultures and Moroccan and Native American drums.
The event is free and open to all, but reservations are required by calling 717-7903 or emailing Jo@welterfamily.org.
Genealogy webinar
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a live webinar at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Featured speaker Billie Stone Fogarty will highlight ways to find female ancestors during the colonial period.
Cooling center
On days that reach 100 degrees, The Salvation Army will open a cooling center at its Community Kitchen facility, 300 Webster Ave. Water, snacks and a place of respite will be available for anyone seeking salvation from the heat.
The center will close shortly at 4:30 p.m. as the kitchen prepares to reopen for dinner.
For more information, call 757-1641.
Caritas needs bags
Caritas of Waco is in need of clean plastic bags for use in its food pantry. Please drop off bag donations at Caritas, 300 S. 15th St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 753-4593.
Waco Rotary Club
Carla Pendergraft, director of marketing for the Waco Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, will present a program titled “Destination Waco” during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St. Lunch is $12.
Blood drive
Englander dZignPak LLC will have a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at 701 Central Texas Parkway in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Carla Thomas at 776-2360.
Alzheimer’s Walk fundraiser
The Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave., will screen “The Father and the Bear” at 6 p.m. July 30 as part of a benefit for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Admission is free, and donations are welcome. A Dine to Donate event will start at 5:30 in the theater restaurant.