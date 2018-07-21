The Texas Department of Transportation will move traffic Monday to a newly completed stretch of Loop 340 main lanes that includes the new Old Robinson Road overpass.
Drivers should still expect temporary lane closures, flaggers and temporary delays in the area for the duration of the project.
University class of ‘69
The University High School class of 1969 will be celebrating its 50th reunion May 24-26, 2019.
Class members who have not been contacted should send contact information to Baylorfendrick@aol.com. Invitations with details will be mailed in October.
Caritas needs bags
Caritas of Waco is in need of clean plastic bags for use in its food pantry. Please drop off bag donations at Caritas, 300 S. 15th St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 753-4593.
Genealogy webinar
The Central Texas Genealogical Society will host a live webinar at 7 p.m. Monday in the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
Featured speaker Billie Stone Fogarty will highlight ways to find female ancestors during the colonial period.
Cooling center
On days that reach 100 degrees, The Salvation Army will open a cooling center at its Community Kitchen facility, 300 Webster Ave. Water, snacks and a place of respite will be available for anyone seeking salvation from the heat.
The center will close shortly at 4:30 p.m. as the kitchen prepares to reopen for dinner.
For more information, call 757-1641.
Blood drive
First Baptist Church of Woodway will have a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 13000 Woodway Drive in its MAC Party Room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Renee Maciel at 772-9696.
Antioch blood drive
Antioch Community Church will have a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 510 N. 20th St. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Ben Worley at 754-0386, ext. 138.