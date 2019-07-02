Mooreville United Methodist Church hosts its annual barbecue from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 206 F.M. 2643 (west of Chilton off State Highway 7).
The church is raising money to rebuild after being destroyed by fire Feb. 7.
Barbecue dinner plates cost $12 and are available for dine-in or carry out. A live and silent auction will be held.
For more information, call 883-7018.
Fourth closures in Waco
City of Waco offices will be closed on Thursday for the Independence Day holiday.
The Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, and Waco Mammoth National Park will all remain open .
Thursday’s trash will be picked up on Wednesday.
Waco Transit will also be closed, but Medicaid trips will run as scheduled, as will the Silo District Trolley and La Salle-Circle Shuttle.
A.J. Moore reunion
The 16th biennial A.J. Moore High School reunion is Friday through Sunday.
Alumni will celebrate the golden anniversaries of the classes of 1968 and 1969. Friday is “Denim and Diamond” night as alumni will celebrate with a parade of classes from past years with casino games, brunch and awards to elected alumni civic leaders.
Saturday is “All White Unity Night,” where alumni will celebrate with a banquet featuring Dr. Hazel Rowe, interim superintendent of Waco ISD. Music and dancing follows each night’s events.
Sunday morning begins with a worship service followed by a barbecue picnic.
All events will take place in the Brazos Room at the Waco Convention Center.
For more information, visit ajmoorealumni.com.
Blood drive
Texas Sports Hall of Fame is hosting a community blood drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Great Hall at 1108 S. University Parks Drive.
All those who to donate will receive a voucher for two free Texas Rangers baseball tickets, a Texas Rangers T-shirt and hat, and two free passes to the Texas Sports Hall of Fame with a chance to also win a free family membership to the TSHOF.
For more information or to schedule an appointment time, contact Vickie Carpenter at 254-297-4004.
MCC holiday closures
McLennan Community College will be closed Thursday in observance of Independence Day.
Limited offices and buildings will be open Friday. The college will reopen Monday.
For more information, visit www.mclennan.edu.