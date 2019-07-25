Registration at Waco High School will be held Aug. 5-9 in the school’s foyer, 2020 N. 42nd St. Students are reminded to bring a proof of residency such as a current utility bill, and immunization records.
For parking permits, a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance are required. Permits cost $5.
Enrollment dates are Aug. 5 for freshmen, Aug. 6 for sophomores, Aug. 7 for juniors, Aug. 8 for seniors and Aug. 9 for students new to Waco High.
The make-up registration dates for all grades are Aug. 12 and 13.
For questions, call 776-1150.
Dog wash event
The annual Bubbles and Bandannas dog wash will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Church of the Nazarene, 2001 N. Valley Mills Drive.
The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, and donations of $5 for small dogs and $10 for large dogs are suggested.
“Bark to End Alzheimer’s” bandannas will also be available for $5.
For more information, call 753-7722.
Health fair
Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St., will have a free community health fair from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Health care practitioners will offer free information and screenings in various health matters.
For more information, call Mrs. T. Faye Jones, MSN, RN at 424-1353.
Blood drive
Englander dZignPak LLC, will host a blood drive from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 701 Central Texas Parkway in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Carla Thomas at 756-8301.
Walmart blood drive
Walmart will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 600 N. Hewitt Drive in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Paul Specter at 666-9021.
Storytelling guild
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will have its monthly meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. The purpose of the meeting will be to learn, share and listen to stories.
A youth enrichment meeting will follow at 1:30 p.m. Attendance is free. For more information, call 717-1763.
Carver reunion
A Carver Park Community Reunion will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Waco Multi-Purpose Building, 1020 Elm Ave.
Cost is $20 for adults. Kids age 10 and under get in free.
For more information, call 744-7532.