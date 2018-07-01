Waco City Cable Channel will provide live video coverage of the H-E-B Fireworks show from Touchdown Alley at McLane Stadium for anyone unable to attend.
The fireworks and live patriotic coverage, including music by the Waco Community Band, will start at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WCCC-TV can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 10 and in HD on Grande channel 810. The live coverage can also be viewed at www.wccc.tv.
Old Oaks Fourth of July parade
The Old Oaks Neighborhood Fourth of July Parade will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 2525 Old Oaks Drive. After the parade, cookies and lemonade will be available, and awards will be given.
Bring chairs and blankets to be comfortable. No rain date is planned. Donations are appreciated.
Participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, vehicles and other items and wear red, white and blue to celebrate the holiday.
Call 715-4479 with any questions.
Woodway parade
The city of Woodway will have its annual Fourth of July Parade starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Oakdale Drive and Estates Drive.
The public is welcome to participate on foot or nonmotorized bikes, skateboards or strollers.
Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to line up for the parade. After the parade, there will be firetruck tours, snow-cones, and an opportunity to meet with local first responders.
Visit www.woodway-texas.com for more information.
Field of Flags
Williams Creek Baptist Church, at the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939 in Mart, will have its sixth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags ceremony at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, followed by hot dogs and homemade ice cream at 12:15 p.m. The event celebrates law enforcement and military veterans.
For more information, call 863-5755 or 715-2309.
Newcomers and Neighbors meeting
“Blessed are the Resilient...for they bounce!” will be the topic of the Waco Newcomers and Neighbors meeting at 11:30 a.m. July 18 at Ridgewood Country Club, 7301 Fish Pond Road.
Sally Firmin, director of academic support programs at Baylor University, will present the program.
The fee for lunch is $20. For reservations, call Kathy Northrup at 836-5170 by July 12.