Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, McLennan County and the McLennan Community College Continuing Education Department are offering a professional food manager certification training course Aug. 20 and 27 at MCC’s Continuing Education Community Services Center, 4601 N. 19th St.
The cost is $125 which includes training, materials, and ServSafe national food manager certification examination. The food manager’s certification is valid anywhere in the state of Texas for five years.
Space is limited. Reserve a spot by Aug. 10 by calling 757-5180.
Blood drives
- Englander dZignPak , 701 Central Texas Parkway on a Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot, from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday (call Carla Thomas at 776-2360);
- The downtown federal courthouse, 800 Franklin Ave. in jury assembly room 340, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (call Melissa Copp at 750-1501);
- Providence Park senior living center, 300 W. Highway 6 in the community room, from noon to 4 p.m. Friday (call Vicki Rodriguez at 761-8041).
Storytelling Guild meeting
The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301-A Colcord Ave.
A Youth Guild meeting will follow at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 717-1763.
GriefShare support group
A 13-week GriefShare support group for people experiencing grief and loss will start at 6 p.m. Monday in the Chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
Meetings will continue each Monday and cover topics including “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief & Your Relationships,” and more. For more information, contact Pat at 772-5630 or stephenministry@fumcwaco.org.