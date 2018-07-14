The Steel Magnolias of San Marcos will present a fully choreographed gospel music concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at Brazos Meadows Baptist Church, 625 S. Hewitt Drive.
For more information, call the church at 666-7314, Debbie Daniel at 512-757-4901 or go to thesteelmagnolias.com or www.facebook.com/thesteelmagnoliastx.
Czech Heritage Society
The McLennan Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the city of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
TrigBees pest control service will present a program on beekeeping.
For more information, call 301-8493.
‘Artistic Fingers’
“Artistic Fingers,” a workshop teaching handkerchief making, jewelry making and basic sewing, takes place Sunday at Carter’s Temple Church of God in Christ, 316 Dallas St.
Cost is $15, which includes lunch. For more information, contact Lorye Carter-Reed at 662-8947.
St. Jerome blood drive
St. Jerome Catholic Church will host a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 9820 Chapel Road in Jordan Hall.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call B.J. Todaro at 855-4400.
Infantry reunion
A reunion of members of the 36th Division of the 143rd Infantry or the 71st Infantry Brigade (airborne) will be held 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the National Guard Armory, 2120 N. New Road.
Entrance is on the south side of the armory. A program will start at 11:30 a.m. A catered chicken breast meal will be served. Cost is $9 per plate.
For more information or to reserve a meal, call Gerald Hatfield as soon as possible at 772-3543.
Faith Health Launch
The Waco Regional Baptist Association will host the launch of Faith Health Waco at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 9 in Baylor University’s Paul L. Foster business building, Room 228.
It is a pilot program partnership between churches and health care entities in McLennan County to provide a network of support to improve the health of members and the surrounding community.
Breakfast will be served. For more information, call 753-2408.
CBT blood drive
Community Bank & Trust will hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at 1800 Washington Ave. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Chelsey May at 399-6130.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the home of Tony Golman, 300 Appaloosa Trail in Woodway.
The program is titled “Summer Flowers and Some are Voices.” The public is invited. For more information, call 822-1820.