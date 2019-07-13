An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture at 11 a.m will be followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Blood drive
A blood drive sponsored by the Westphalia Knights of Columbus will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday in Westphalia Parish Hall, 114 Falls County Road 3000.
Donors will receive a free sausage and pancake breakfast and a limited-edition beach towel. A photo ID is required to donate blood.
For information or to sign up to donate or come to the breakfast, call Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581.
Christian education
The 139th Congress of Christian Education and Annual Session start with a joint church choir musical at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church NBC, 613 Jefferson Ave. in Waco.
Activities for the week include a banquet at the Lee Lockwood Museum and Library, with the Rev. Jackie Taylor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in McGregor as keynote speaker.
Tickets cost $25. No tickets will be sold at the door. For more information, contact the Rev. George Harrison Sr. or Minister Marva Harrison at 399-8988.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 205 Tokio Road.
The meeting will feature Czech-style cooking.
Class on falls
Heart of Texas Area Agency on Aging will offer “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns About Falls,” starting Aug. 1.
The class is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance.
Class will be held at Heart of Texas Council of Governments, 1514 New Road, every Thursday through Sept. 19.
To register, call 292-1857.