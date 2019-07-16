Historic Waco Foundation will open a new exhibit Saturday, “From Blueprints to Bricks: The Design and Construction of Historic Waco’s Houses.”
The exhibit will be at HWF’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.; East Terrace, 100 Mill St.; and Earle-Napier-Kinnard House, 814 S. Fourth St. It is included with the regular price of admission. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
The exhibit includes information on the character-defining features of the architectural style of each house.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave. The program will include a tour and discussion about the roses the Rose Society has planted at the house.
For more information, call 822-1820.
Apollo exhibit
An “Apollo 50: The Next Giant Leap” event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will include a lecture and galactic gallery talks from space scientists and other experts, as well as hands-on activities throughout the building.
The opening lecture at 11 a.m will be followed at noon by galactic gallery talks featuring space experts and scientists from Baylor University, SpaceX and more.
For more information, call 710-7981.
Moon landing party
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, will have a “Party Like It’s 1969” event from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
The party, including 1969-themed costumes, will feature the museum’s “Be the Astronaut” exhibit, plus live music and hors d’oeuvres.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $25 for museum members and Baylor University students and include admission to the party and exhibit.
Advance registration is required. For more information, call 710-7981.
Ranger talks
The Texas Ranger Museum will host a series of informal Texas Ranger Talks throughout the summer. Each presentation will last about 30 minutes, followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers.
The next presentation, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will feature retired Texas Ranger Matt Cawthon and is included with regular admission to the museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail.