GriefShare, a support group for people experiencing grief and loss, will meet at 6 p.m. every Monday for 13 weeks, starting July 30, in the Chapel at First Methodist Church of Waco, 4901 Cobbs Drive.
The program will cover topics including “The Journey of Grief,” “The Challenges of Grief,” and “Grief & Your Relationships.” For more information, contact Pat at 772-5630 or stephenministry@fumcwaco.org.
Czech Heritage
The McLennan Hill Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the city of West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road.
TrigBees pest control service will present a program on beekeeping.
For more information, call 301-8493.
MCC nominations
The MCC Foundation’s Highlander Alumni & Friends Association is accepting nominations through Sunday for its Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Leader awards. Nominations can be made at mclennan.edu/foundation under “Quick Links and Forms.”
To be eligible, nominees must have successfully completed a minimum of a one-year certificate or two-year associate’s degree program or have earned a minimum of 60 transferable hours at McLennan Community College.
Honorees will be recognized at the MCC Foundation’s Scholarship Awards Ceremony in September.
For questions about the nomination process, call 299-8481 or email alumni@mclennan.edu.
Dr Pepper Museum
The Dr Pepper Museum and McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a program on container gardening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the courtyard of the museum at 300 S. Fifth St.
The event is part of the museum’s ongoing Pop-Up Saturday program. Admission to the program is free with a ticket to the museum.
Master Gardeners will present hands-on lessons inspired by the museum’s summer exhibit, “Eat Well, Play Well.”
For more information, call 757-1024.
Dwyer blood drive
Dwyer Group is hosting a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 1010 N. University Parks Drive in the trout room.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Stephanie Lankford at 745-2400.