The Texas Department of Transportation will open newly completed lanes Sunday on the southbound side of Farm-to-Market Road 1637, also known as China Spring Road.
Northbound traffic will remain in the existing one-lane configuration until the project to widen the road to four lanes with a raised median from Steinbeck Bend Drive to Wortham Bend Road is complete. It started in spring 2016 and is scheduled to be done in the fall.
Recovery Sunday
Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Recovery Sunday service at 11 a.m. under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth Street.
The event will recognize and celebrate people who have overcome addictions and will recognize and celebrate organizations and sponsors who have been helpful in their recovery process. Everyone is welcome.
Email jdorrell@missionwaco.org with questions.
NAMI course forming
NAMI Waco will have an eight-session peer-to-peer course for adults living with mental health conditions, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays starting Aug. 4. There will be two sessions each Saturday.
The program is free and confidential and led by peers with mental health conditions themselves. To register, call 717-9552 or email Namiwaco@gmail.com.
Carver Park reunion
There will be a Carver Park Community Fellowship reunion starting at 1 p.m. Aug. 18 at the East Waco Multi-Purpose Center.
Dinner will be served from 4-6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Reunion T-shirts will be available for purchase.
For more information, call 744-7532.
Lazy runners half-K
The local chapter of the Society of Lazy and Carefree Runners will have the inaugural Brazos River 0.5K Sept. 2 at Brazos Park East, 3516 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
All registered participants will receive a custom finisher’s medal, 0.5K sticker and a T-shirt. Participants will receive a free beer and Dr Pepper to “help with hydration.” An after-race party will include live music by the Britt Lloyd Band and food from local food trucks.
The entry fee is $30. For more information, call 977-2413.