The Community Race Relations Coalition will have its quarterly program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Austin Ave.
The coalition board will provide dinner, with donations accepted. Various organizations will give short presentation on their missions, founding and current focus. To reserve a space, call Jo Welter at 717-7903 or email Jo@welterfamily.org.
Army band concert
The 312th United States Army Band from Lawrence, Kansas, will perform a free patriotic concert from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive.
Four ensembles, including a jazz ensemble and rock band, will perform.
Seating will be provided, and visitors are also welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Guests are reminded to wear sunscreen and bring plenty of water, as the concert will be outdoors.
For more information, call 750-7946.
Arboretum exhibit
The Whitehall Center at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd., will present an exhibit on the abstracts and collages of artist Chesley Smith through Aug. 25.
Genealogy program
Jim Thornhill from “Heros of the Past” will present “Southern Migration Trails” during a Central Texas Genealogical Society meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The program is free. It will explore possible reasons why ancestors came through the South and what the trip was like through the American wilderness. For more information, call 750-5945.
Waco Rotary Club
Dr. Carlyle Schlabach will present “A Medical Education, Rotary in Haiti” during the Waco Rotary Club’s meeting at noon Monday in the Waco Lions Den, 1716 N. 42nd St.
Lunch is $12. For club information, call 776-2115.
Lecture series
Historic Waco Foundation will have its final House and Family Lecture Series event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Terrace, 100 Mill St.
The free event focuses on the family that built and occupied East Terrace.
For more information, call 753-5166.